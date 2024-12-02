Man City goalkeeper hits out at Liverpool after Anfield defeat: ‘Not best part of UK’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega hit out at Liverpool as “not the best part in the UK” after Pep Guardiola faced chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” at the end of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

City’s sixth defeat in seven games leaves the champions 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, and Guardiola responded to the taunts by holding up six fingers - one for each title he has won at City.

Guardiola, who is enduring the worst run of results in his managerial career, said after the defeat that he expected more from the Liverpool fans but took the chants in good humour despite his side’s position.

open image in gallery Ortega hit out at Liverpool after losing at Anfield ( REUTERS )

But Ortega, who conceded a penalty in the second half after replacing Ederson in goal at Anfield, responded with a comment about the city of Liverpool after Guardiola was subjected to taunts about the sack.

The goalkeeper told talkSport: “Someone told me before that this area is probably not the best part of the UK. I think the manager reacted really well.”

Liverpool were dominant at Anfield and could have won by more as Arne Slot’s side distanced themselves from Manchester City and dealt the champions a blow in their pursuit of a fifth title in a row.

Guardiola’s six-finger gesture to the Anfield crowd was a rare display of defiance from City and the manager believed he deserved more respect following his battles with Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp over the years.

Guardiola said: “I’m so proud of my six Premier Leagues against that team (Liverpool) and the previous teams. I didn’t expect Anfield to start to chant at 0-2 that I would be sacked.

“Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly, with our results, or maybe I’m still in the job because I won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles!

open image in gallery Guardiola held up six fingers - one of each title he has won ( AFP via Getty Images )

“But I didn’t expect them to sing at 0-2. Maybe they should sing at 0-1 when the game was tighter or maybe last season or the previous season.

“Maybe in Brighton they did it, so I understand, but at Anfield I didn’t expect it. But it’s fine. It’s part of the game. When you win, you laugh, when you lose, they laugh. I have to accept it.”

Slot, who has now won 18 of his first 20 games at Liverpool in a dream start for the Dutchman, said he did not feel sympathy for Guardiola and said he expects City to bounce back soon.

“You feel sympathy or empathy with the managers in a really bad place, they have lost many games or are down at the bottom of the league,” Slot said.

“But Pep has won so many things, so no-one has to feel empathy or sorry for Pep. Maybe other managers, but not Pep. He will be able to bring City back.”