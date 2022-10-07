Nottingham Forest hand head coach Steve Cooper surprise new contract

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest have made the surprise move to hand head coach Steve Cooper a new contract - while many believed him to be under pressure due to a poor start to the Premier League season.

Cooper helped Forest earn promotion to the top flight via the Championship play-offs last year, a first return to English football’s elite for the club since 1998.

But despite a busy summer which saw more than 20 new signings arrive, Forest have struggled so far and sit bottom of the table after just one win in eight, including a defeat to rivals Leicester last time out on Monday night.

That led to speculation Cooper could depart, but Forest have firmly backed their man with a new deal through to 2025 and insisted in a statement that the focus now remain firmly on the pitch.

“It is now important that our focus is solely on football. As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League,” it read.

Forest’s last point came in a home draw with Everton in late August and since then they have suffered five straight league defeats, conceding 18 goals in that time. Despite that, Cooper insisted he saw “signs” of progression during the loss to Leicester and with his immediate future secured will now look to ensure a quick improvement.

They next face Aston Villa at the City Ground on Monday night, before also facing Wolves, Brighton, Liverpool and Arsenal this month as they bid to get their survival push back on track.

Cooper was previously the Swansea City boss for two seasons and earned a fine reputation as a coach while in England’s youth setup, winning the U17 World Cup in 2017.

Reports also suggest that Forest chief executive Dane Murphy will similarly remain in his role after talks were held across the week.