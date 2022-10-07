Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Steve Cooper does not know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest

The 42-year-old has signed a new contract to stay as manager until 2025

Jonathan Veal
Friday 07 October 2022 23:19
Steve Cooper does not know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest before signing a new contract (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper does not know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest before signing a new contract (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Steve Cooper does not know if he was close to the sack at Nottingham Forest before he signed a new contract.

The 42-year-old put an end to speculation regarding his future after agreeing new terms until 2025, just days after it was reported he was set to lose his job.

Cooper was said to be set for the sack after Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester, their fifth in a row following a difficult return to the Premier League after 23 years away.

But instead Cooper, whose existing deal was due to run out in the summer, has been given backing by the Forest board.

Asked if he thought he was in danger of losing his job, he said: “I don’t know how close that might have been.

Recommended

“Whether it was discussed, I don’t know. That’s the club’s prerogative with any manager – not just me.

“I always said to myself, coming into first-team football, even before Swansea, that you know what you’re coming into – what you just alluded to.

“I tried to promise myself then, and I’ve stuck to that promise, that through the real highs and real lows, and you do go through those as a manager, I would stick to what I believe in and stick to who I am.

“I promised myself there’d be difficult moments. I’ve been quite lucky, in my three years in management, that there haven’t been loads.

“And I haven’t really had to go through that. But, at the moment, we are and I keep saying stick to what you believe in.”

Cooper was previously coy about his contract situation and even as recently as last week insisted he was not bothered by it.

But he revealed that talks have been going on in the background for some time and the new deal is not a result of this week’s speculation.

“That hasn’t happened this week. We spoke after the game, as usual,” he said. “I have to say the conversations I have with the ownership and with Dane (Murphy, chief executive), they have always been a discussion, rather than one person talking.

“This is just normal. We were all really disappointed after Monday. Me, first of all. But so were they. We talk about what went wrong in the game, what went right. I am always the first one to say, ‘we should have done that better’.

Recommended

“But don’t think that it has been along the lines of, ‘let’s start the process now of negotiating a contract’ on Tuesday morning. It has been something that has happened over a long while.

“I have had conversations with the hierarchy in the last few days. But they were just normal conversations.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in