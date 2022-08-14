Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper hopes to make new signings this week, despite bringing 15 players to the City Ground already this summer.

The promoted club tied up deals for Emmanuel Dennis and Cheikhou Kouyate before getting their first Premier League win for 23 years by beating West Ham 1-0.

Shortly after Forest defeated the Hammers, they added Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler to their squad for an undisclosed fee, as the 30-year-old Switzerland international became the 15th new face at the club.

But Cooper still wants more business before Forest visit Everton on Saturday, with Brighton striker Neal Maupay a target, while they have also been linked with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

Forest have been the busiest Premier League club in the summer transfer market but Cooper is adamant they had to be as active. Five of the starting 11 in May’s play-off final were only on loan and goalkeeper Brice Samba then asked to leave.

And he said: “I would like to [sign more this week], to be honest, and I really hope everyone is looking into why we have had to make so many signings and not just put the narrative: ‘Forest have signed loads of players: why?’

“There has been a real rationale behind it and [it has been] a real necessity. We have had no choice. We would have loved to carried on with the squad from last year and added a few players but it was never going to happen.

“We are still in that process of becoming the team and the squad that we want to be. With a couple of weeks left in the window, there will definitely be some ins and outs.”