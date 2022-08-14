Steve Cooper keen to add more signings to new-look Nottingham Forest after West Ham win
Forest have already brought 14 players to the City Ground this summer
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper hopes to make new signings this week, despite bringing 15 players to the City Ground already this summer.
The promoted club tied up deals for Emmanuel Dennis and Cheikhou Kouyate before getting their first Premier League win for 23 years by beating West Ham 1-0.
Shortly after Forest defeated the Hammers, they added Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler to their squad for an undisclosed fee, as the 30-year-old Switzerland international became the 15th new face at the club.
But Cooper still wants more business before Forest visit Everton on Saturday, with Brighton striker Neal Maupay a target, while they have also been linked with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.
Forest have been the busiest Premier League club in the summer transfer market but Cooper is adamant they had to be as active. Five of the starting 11 in May’s play-off final were only on loan and goalkeeper Brice Samba then asked to leave.
And he said: “I would like to [sign more this week], to be honest, and I really hope everyone is looking into why we have had to make so many signings and not just put the narrative: ‘Forest have signed loads of players: why?’
“There has been a real rationale behind it and [it has been] a real necessity. We have had no choice. We would have loved to carried on with the squad from last year and added a few players but it was never going to happen.
“We are still in that process of becoming the team and the squad that we want to be. With a couple of weeks left in the window, there will definitely be some ins and outs.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies