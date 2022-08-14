Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Steve Cooper keen to add more signings to new-look Nottingham Forest after West Ham win

Forest have already brought 14 players to the City Ground this summer

Richard Jolly
at the City Ground
Sunday 14 August 2022 19:46
Comments
(REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper hopes to make new signings this week, despite bringing 15 players to the City Ground already this summer.

The promoted club tied up deals for Emmanuel Dennis and Cheikhou Kouyate before getting their first Premier League win for 23 years by beating West Ham 1-0.

Shortly after Forest defeated the Hammers, they added Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler to their squad for an undisclosed fee, as the 30-year-old Switzerland international became the 15th new face at the club.

But Cooper still wants more business before Forest visit Everton on Saturday, with Brighton striker Neal Maupay a target, while they have also been linked with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

Forest have been the busiest Premier League club in the summer transfer market but Cooper is adamant they had to be as active. Five of the starting 11 in May’s play-off final were only on loan and goalkeeper Brice Samba then asked to leave.

Recommended

And he said: “I would like to [sign more this week], to be honest, and I really hope everyone is looking into why we have had to make so many signings and not just put the narrative: ‘Forest have signed loads of players: why?’

“There has been a real rationale behind it and [it has been] a real necessity. We have had no choice. We would have loved to carried on with the squad from last year and added a few players but it was never going to happen.

“We are still in that process of becoming the team and the squad that we want to be. With a couple of weeks left in the window, there will definitely be some ins and outs.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in