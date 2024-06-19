Steve Cooper in advanced talks to become Leicester boss

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is in advanced talks to take over at Leicester.

Cooper has been out of work since leaving Forest in December, but is in the frame to succeed Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium, the PA news agency understands.

Maresca left the Foxes after delivering promotion to the Premier League to take over at Chelsea following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the London club at the end of the season.

Cooper has been biding his time to get back into work following an emotional exit from the City Ground, where he guided Forest back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years and then kept them there.

The Leicester job will not be without its challenges as they have a possible points deduction hanging over their head and may also need to sell players during the summer to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter and West Brom’s Carlos Corberan are also understood to have been considered for the role.