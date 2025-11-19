Steve McClaren resigns as Jamaica manager after failing to reach World Cup
Jamaica were expected to qualify automatically from their group
Steve McClaren resigned as Jamaica managed just hours after the 0-0 draw against Curacao dealt a blow to their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.
Jamaica had to beat Curacao to qualify automatically but the tiny island nation secured a historic spot at next summer’s tournament thanks to their point in Kingston.
The former England manager took charge of Jamaica in July 2024, overseeing a qualifying campaign that represented their best chance of reaching a first men’s World Cup since 1998.
While Jamaica will still hope to qualify via the intercontinental play-offs, where they could face either DR Congo or Iraq, McClaren will play no part after confirming his decision to resign.
“Leading this team has been one of the greatest honours of my career,” the 64-year-old said. “But football is a results business and tonight we have fallen short of our goal, which was to qualify from this group. "
“It is the responsibility of the leader to step forward, take accountability and make decisions in the best interests of the team. After deep reflection and an honest assessment of where we are and where we need to go, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Jamaican national team.
“Sometimes the best thing a leader can do is to recognise when a fresh voice, new energy and a different perspective is required to move this team forward. “I thank you, Jamaica. I will be forever grateful to have led the Reggae Boyz, really has been an honour, respect and one love to you all.”
Two teams will qualify from March’s intercontinental play-offs, which will feature Jamaica, Iraq, DR Congo, Suriname, Bolivia and New Caledonia.
