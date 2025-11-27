Steven Gerrard rejects Liverpool ‘crisis’ but warns ‘terrible run’ could continue unless major change is made

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steven Gerrard has insisted that Liverpool are not yet in a “crisis” but warned that their dismal run of form could get even worse unless Arne Slot finds a solution to the lack of balance in the team.

Liverpool lost for the ninth time in 12 games as Slot’s side collapsed at home against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday, just a few days after their shock defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Reds are on their worst run of results in more than 70 years and have conceded at least three goals in their last three defeats. The mood inside Anfield was bleak as PSV won 4-1, with Slot now under pressure despite lifting the Premier League title just six months ago.

"Crisis is a very strong word and disrespectful to the players and manager who have served this football club," former Liverpool captain Gerrard said on TNT Sports.

“I wouldn't use that word but this team is on a terrible run, they just keep bleeding. They're wide open and unless the manager can find a solution it's going to continue.”

Slot admitted that there is a frailty to the champions and Liverpool have conceded at least three goals in three consecutive games for the third time in 33 years.

“They’re conceding too many goals, they’re so vulnerable in transition,” Gerrard said. “Anfield tells the story, the stands were starting to empty as the third went in.

“Liverpool’s problems have become deeper and they need to do a lot of soul searching for sure.”

Afterwards, Slot admitted that speculation surrounding his future is fair but insisted he doesn’t feel under pressure.

“It is a shock for everyone, for the players, for me, this is very, very unexpected,” Slot said. “I am feeling safe, I am okay though.

“It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory but if you are working as a coach and not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked.

“If any manager around the world loses football games, let alone as many as we have lost, it’s quite normal people have an opinion about that. If it’s fair or unfair, it’s for other people to judge. Is that normal? I think it is. If you lose so many times, people start talking about that.

“I have got a lot of support from above. I am okay with my position. They [the board] don’t call every single minute of the day to say they trust me but in the normal conversations we have, I feel the trust.”

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones also summed up the frustration around Anfield after the Reds fell to their ninth defeat in 12 games.

"I don’t have the answers. Honestly, I don’t. I’m saying that to everybody. It’s just unacceptable,” Jones said to Irish broadcaster RTE.

"I don’t even have to wait to think about it. I’m past being angry inside. I’m at the point now where I just don’t have the words.

"It’s hard because I’m playing for the team I support. I’m a fan, and I’ve seen this club all my life.

"In a long, long time, I haven’t experienced a Liverpool team going through a period like this with results like these.”