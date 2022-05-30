Steven Gerrard identifies key addition Liverpool should make in transfer window

The former Reds captain has said his old side need a goalscoring midfielder

Sarah Rendell
Monday 30 May 2022 13:59
Comments
<p>Steven Gerrard has been speaking on his former club</p>

Steven Gerrard has been speaking on his former club

(Getty Images)

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard says the club need to bring in a goalscoring midfielder in the transfer window.

Gerrard, who is now the manager of Aston Villa, said Jordan Henderson and James Milner “aren’t getting any younger” and Jurgen Klopp needs to start to plan for the future.

“They’re [Henderson and Milner] still top players at this level, of course, and they’ll want to go on and do more,” he told BT Sport. “But for Liverpool, if you think about the next five, six, seven years, they’re going to need a midfielder – a No 8 who can get goals, who can get double figures.

“They are heavily reliant on the front three – or the front five if you include Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. You always need one of those midfielders that’s going to get in the box and get you goals.”

Sadio Mane has been linked with a move away from Anfield to Bayern Munich, while Liverpool’s top scorer this season, Mohamed Salah, has confirmed he will be staying with the Reds.

Recommended

Gerrard added that he doesn’t see any reason why a player would leave the club.

“Salah has already said that he is going to be here next year, I know there is a bit of noise around Mane,” he said.

“But why would you want to leave this Liverpool team, because you know that they are going to be competitive in the business end of the season?”

There have been conflicting reports around whether Mane has told Liverpool he wants to leave. But when asked about the player’s future at the Champions League final, which Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, Klopp was gracious.

“Wherever Sadio will play next year, he will be a big player,” said the Reds coach.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in