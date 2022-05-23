Manchester City have launched an official investigation after fans allegedly assaulted Aston Villagoalkeeper Robin Olsen during a pitch invasion which followed their Premier League win.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard claimed that Olsen had been attacked while attempting to leave the field.

City have since apologised to the player, who appeared to be mobbed following the club’s dramatic second-half comeback.

A double from İlkay Gündoğan and a third strike from Rodri secured the club’s fourth Premier League title in five years.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.