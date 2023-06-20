Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Liverpool captain and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been linked with a head coach role in Saudi Arabia over the last couple of weeks, but announced he had decided against taking up an offer to head to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ettifaq were widely reported to be the team he had the opportunity to take over, which would have been his third senior management role in the game.

Prior to his time at Villa, the 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021. His formative spells as a coach came in Liverpool’s youth academy.

Gerrard joined Villa in November 2021 but was sacked last October after winning two of their opening dozen Premier League games - but Saudi Arabia will not be his next destination, it appears.

“I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did,” the former England captain told Channel 4.

“I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.”

Several high-profile names have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent months after Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr in December.

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has also decided to join Al Ittihad, while Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is expected to sign for Al Hilal in a £47million deal.

However, Lionel Messi opted against a move to the Pro League, instead announcing his intention to head Stateside and join MLS outfit Inter Miami.