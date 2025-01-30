Steven Gerrard explains resignation after leaving Al-Ettifaq by ‘mutual consent’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steven Gerrard has left Al-Ettifaq by mutual consent, with the Liverpool legend admitting his 18-month spell in charge of the Saudi Pro League side did not go as planned.

Gerrard was appointed Al-Ettifaq manager in the summer of 2023 on a reported £15m-a-season contract but he has been under pressure for months amid a poor run of form.

Al-Ettifaq finished sixth in the Saudi Pro League in Gerrard’s first season in charge but results have dipped this campaign, with just two wins in their last 14 matches.

Gerrard joined the Saudi Arabian side after he was sacked by Aston Villa two years ago, and made former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson one of his first major signings.

But Henderson left Al-Ettifaq after just six months to sign for Dutch giants Ajax, with Gerrard agreeing to a two-year contract extension to stay as manager shortly after.

Al-Ettifaq won their first three games of the season but there were calls for Gerrard to resign after the club were knocked out of the King Cup by second-tier opposition in November.

Gerrard was then met with boos and jeers as he went to applaud the Al-Ettifaq fans following the home defeat to Al Qadsiah, but he continued for a further two months before agreeing to step aside.

A statement from Gerrard said: “I want to express my gratitude to the club, the players, the fans and everyone involved for the opportunity and the support during my time here, especially the president, Mr Samer, CEO, Mr Hamad and the Head of Football Committee, Mr Hatim.

“I express my gratitude for Mr Samer and Mr Hatim from the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed the chance to work in a new country with a different culture. So overall I have learnt a lot and it’s been a positive experience personally and for my family as well.

“But football is unpredictable and sometimes things don’t go the way we want. However, I leave with great respect for the club and the country. I have no doubt that the work being done will bring success in the future and I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season.”

A statement from Al-Ettifaq club president, Same Al Misehal, said: “First and foremost we extend our sincere gratitude to Steven for his dedication and hard work during his time with the club.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned, but the firm foundations he helped build will guarantee a bright future in the long term. He changed the club for the better and that will never be forgotten.

“This decision, made with mutual respect an in agreement is in the best interest of both Steven and the club as we move forward.”

The Al-Ettifaq job was Gerrard’s third as a manager after previous spells with Rangers and Aston Villa, which produced mixed results. The 44-year-old led Rangers to their first league title in 10 years in 2021 when he helped the Ibrox side end Celtic’s dominant run.

A move to the Premier League followed when he replaced Dean Smith at Villa Park, but Gerrard was sacked in October 2022 with the club 17th in the table.

Villa have since been transformed under Unai Emery, returning to the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season.