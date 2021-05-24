Arthur Read makes permanent switch to Stevenage

Stevenage have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Arthur Read.

The 21-year-old played 38 games for Boro on loan from Brentford this season and the Sky Bet League Two club have now agreed terms to bring him back to the Lamex Stadium.

“I’m pleased we got it over the line and I’m really looking forward to next season now,” Read told Stevenage’s official website.

“The manager (Alex Revell) was happy with how my first season went. I developed a lot in that season and I’ve still got a lot more to give and can’t wait to get going.”