Stevenage sign West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on loan

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan deal from West Ham

The 21-year-old is an England Under-20 international and first-choice stopper for the Hammers’ Under-23 side.

“Stevenage are a big club in League Two with good coaching staff and great fans,” Anang told the club’s website. “I’m very happy and cannot wait to get started.

“Stevenage’s style of play is something that attracted me to the club. I learnt a lot last season in the Premier League 2, and now I’m looking forward to learning more in League Two.”