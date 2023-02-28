Jump to content

Live

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Sports Staff
Tuesday 28 February 2023 20:11

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup today.

A place in the quarter-finals is at stake and while not one of the favourites at the start of the season, the Seagulls might well now be fancying their chances given their decent season and the big clubs already out of the competition.

They are eighth in the Premier League following a defeat to Fulham last time out, while Stoke are struggling down in 17th in the Championship.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1677614652

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

28 February 2023 20:04
1677614579

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

28 February 2023 20:02
1677614575

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

28 February 2023 20:02
1677614529

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion).

28 February 2023 20:02
1677614496

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

28 February 2023 20:01
1677614468

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Offside, Stoke City. Dujon Sterling tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

28 February 2023 20:01
1677614410

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

28 February 2023 20:00
1677614395

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jason Steele.

28 February 2023 19:59
1677614392

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

28 February 2023 19:59
1677614255

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

28 February 2023 19:57

