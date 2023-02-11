Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128443

Stoke City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:01
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Hull City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128399

Stoke City vs Hull City

11 February 2023 15:13
1676128086

Stoke City vs Hull City

Ozan Tufan (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 February 2023 15:08
1676127986

Stoke City vs Hull City

Attempt blocked. Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.

11 February 2023 15:06
1676127832

Stoke City vs Hull City

First Half begins.

11 February 2023 15:03
1676127828

Stoke City vs Hull City

11 February 2023 15:03
1676127686

Stoke City vs Hull City

11 February 2023 15:01
1676127545

Stoke City vs Hull City

11 February 2023 14:59
1676126742

Stoke City vs Hull City

11 February 2023 14:45
1676126581

Stoke City vs Hull City

11 February 2023 14:43
1676126400

Stoke City vs Hull City

11 February 2023 14:40

