Liveupdated1682778006

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 14:00
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682777941

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

29 April 2023 15:19
1682777879

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Josh Laurent (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 April 2023 15:17
1682777778

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Dujon Sterling (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

29 April 2023 15:16
1682777702

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

29 April 2023 15:15
1682777648

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

29 April 2023 15:14
1682777573

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777565

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Stoke City. Josh Laurent tries a through ball, but is caught offside.

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777529

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777353

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sam Field.

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777100

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Dwight Gayle (Stoke City).

29 April 2023 15:05

