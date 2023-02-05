Jump to content

Liveupdated1675606984

Strasbourg vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade de la Meinau

Sports Staff
Sunday 05 February 2023 13:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade de la Meinau
A general view of the Stade de la Meinau
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Strasbourg take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675606873

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Delay in match because of an injury Ismaël Doukouré (Strasbourg).

5 February 2023 14:21
1675606868

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Delay in match because of an injury Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier).

5 February 2023 14:21
1675606845

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Foul by Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier).

5 February 2023 14:20
1675606842

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Attempt blocked. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ferri with a cross.

5 February 2023 14:20
1675606660

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Foul by Khalil Fayad (Montpellier).

5 February 2023 14:17
1675606514

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier).

5 February 2023 14:15
1675606452

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Foul by Kiki Kouyaté (Montpellier).

5 February 2023 14:14
1675606345

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Attempt blocked. Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Liénard with a cross.

5 February 2023 14:12
1675606304

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Maxime Estève.

5 February 2023 14:11
1675606302

Strasbourg vs Montpellier

Attempt blocked. Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

5 February 2023 14:11

