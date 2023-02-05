Strasbourg vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade de la Meinau
Follow live coverage as Strasbourg take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Delay in match because of an injury Ismaël Doukouré (Strasbourg).
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Delay in match because of an injury Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier).
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Foul by Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier).
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Attempt blocked. Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ferri with a cross.
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Foul by Khalil Fayad (Montpellier).
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier).
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Foul by Kiki Kouyaté (Montpellier).
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Attempt blocked. Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Liénard with a cross.
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Maxime Estève.
Strasbourg vs Montpellier
Attempt blocked. Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
