Liveupdated1683997743

Strasbourg vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de la Meinau

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 May 2023 15:00
A general view of the Stade de la Meinau
A general view of the Stade de la Meinau
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Strasbourg take on Nice in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683997677

Strasbourg vs Nice

13 May 2023 18:07
1683996867

Strasbourg vs Nice

13 May 2023 17:54
1683996661

Strasbourg vs Nice

Match ends, Strasbourg 2, Nice 0.

13 May 2023 17:51
1683996647

Strasbourg vs Nice

Second Half ends, Strasbourg 2, Nice 0.

13 May 2023 17:50
1683996581

Strasbourg vs Nice

Substitution, Strasbourg. Jean-Eudes Aholou replaces Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

13 May 2023 17:49
1683996576

Strasbourg vs Nice

Substitution, Strasbourg. Dimitri Liénard replaces Ibrahima Sissoko.

13 May 2023 17:49
1683996544

Strasbourg vs Nice

Foul by Ross Barkley (Nice).

13 May 2023 17:49
1683996441

Strasbourg vs Nice

Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13 May 2023 17:47
1683996438

Strasbourg vs Nice

Sofiane Diop (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 May 2023 17:47
1683996351

Strasbourg vs Nice

Attempt missed. Sofiane Diop (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box.

13 May 2023 17:45

