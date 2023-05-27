Jump to content

Liveupdated1685224564

Strasbourg vs PSG LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade de la Meinau

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
A general view of the Stade de la Meinau
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Strasbourg take on PSG in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685224521

Strasbourg vs PSG

27 May 2023 22:55
1685222695

Strasbourg vs PSG

27 May 2023 22:24
1685221780

Strasbourg vs PSG

27 May 2023 22:09
1685220800

Strasbourg vs PSG

27 May 2023 21:53
1685220613

Strasbourg vs PSG

27 May 2023 21:50
1685220447

Strasbourg vs PSG

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220437

Strasbourg vs PSG

Match ends, Strasbourg 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220411

Strasbourg vs PSG

Second Half ends, Strasbourg 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

27 May 2023 21:46
1685220196

Strasbourg vs PSG

Attempt missed. Dimitri Liénard (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

27 May 2023 21:43
1685220118

Strasbourg vs PSG

Kevin Gameiro (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27 May 2023 21:41

