Norwich City have distanced themselves from comments made by former sporting director Stuart Webber about Black players.

Webber has reportedly apologised after suggesting in an interview with the Pink-Un newspaper that some Black players, including Raheem Sterling, could have ended up in jail had they not become successful footballers.

Kick it Out’s Troy Townsend branded the comments an “absolute disgrace” and Webber has reportedly contacted the players and their families to apologise.

Norwich said in a statement: “Norwich City Football Club note the comments made in a recent media interview with the Eastern Daily Press by the club’s former sporting director, Stuart Webber.

“The club would like to make it clear that some of the comments in this interview do not in any way reflect the wider views of the football club.”

Webber, who left the Canaries in November, said in his interview: “We want to help the guys who really need it, not the ones who are maybe privileged.

“I saw that with our young footballers. Jonny Rowe wouldn’t mind me saying it but him, Abu Kamara, Max [Aarons], Jamal [Lewis], Raheem [Sterling] back in the day at Liverpool, where they come from it had to work out for them in football, because the alternative is potentially jail or something else.”

In response, Aarons’ mother Amber wrote on X: “I’m shocked at Stuart Webber‘s casual racism and blatant disrespect for all of these Black players and their families.”

The mother of Max Aarons described the comments as ‘casual racism’ (Getty Images)

Kick It Out said it would be contacting Norwich to ask for their observations.

Norwich’s statement added: “Following publication of the interview, club representatives have focused on speaking directly with Abu Kamara and Jonathan Rowe to understand their concerns and offer support.

“The club are also in the process of reaching out to the other named players, whilst also engaging in dialogue with Kick It Out.

“Norwich City is a home for everyone. We remain committed in our work across equality, diversity and inclusion to create an environment where all can feel welcome and valued.

“We will continue to work with The FA, Kick It Out and other authorities to help deliver a culture of inclusivity and belonging for our supporters, players and staff.”

