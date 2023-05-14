Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1684080064

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Mercedes-Benz-Arena

Sports Staff
Sunday 14 May 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz-Arena
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz-Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stuttgart take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684080003

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

14 May 2023 17:00
1684079800

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

14 May 2023 16:56
1684079703

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

14 May 2023 16:55
1684078423

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

14 May 2023 16:33
1684078314

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

14 May 2023 16:31
1684077973

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.

14 May 2023 16:26
1684077915

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.

14 May 2023 16:25
1684077905

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

Attempt missed. Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.

14 May 2023 16:25
1684077879

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

14 May 2023 16:24
1684077819

Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen

Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Edmond Tapsoba.

14 May 2023 16:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in