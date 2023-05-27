Jump to content

More
Liveupdated1685202784

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Mercedes-Benz-Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 13:30
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz-Arena
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz-Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stuttgart take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685202738

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

27 May 2023 16:52
1685201574

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

27 May 2023 16:32
1685201449

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

27 May 2023 16:30
1685201268

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, TSG Hoffenheim 1.

27 May 2023 16:27
1685201238

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

27 May 2023 16:27
1685201236

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, TSG Hoffenheim 1.

27 May 2023 16:27
1685201153

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Attempt missed. Tiago Tomás (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Borna Sosa.

27 May 2023 16:25
1685201090

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201039

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Foul by Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart).

27 May 2023 16:23
1685201030

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Attempt blocked. Tiago Tomás (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Mavropanos with a headed pass.

27 May 2023 16:23

