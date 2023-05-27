Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Stuttgart take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, TSG Hoffenheim 1.
Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, TSG Hoffenheim 1.
Attempt missed. Tiago Tomás (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Borna Sosa.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.
Foul by Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart).
Attempt blocked. Tiago Tomás (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Mavropanos with a headed pass.
