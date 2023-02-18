Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676731684

Stuttgart vs Köln LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Mercedes-Benz-Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 February 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz-Arena
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz-Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stuttgart take on Köln in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676731564

Stuttgart vs Köln

Genki Haraguchi (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

18 February 2023 14:46
1676731450

Stuttgart vs Köln

Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 February 2023 14:44
1676731405

Stuttgart vs Köln

Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 February 2023 14:43
1676731400

Stuttgart vs Köln

Foul by Linton Maina (1. FC Köln).

18 February 2023 14:43
1676731357

Stuttgart vs Köln

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Borna Sosa.

18 February 2023 14:42
1676731283

Stuttgart vs Köln

18 February 2023 14:41
1676731255

Stuttgart vs Köln

Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18 February 2023 14:40
1676731182

Stuttgart vs Köln

18 February 2023 14:39
1676731154

Stuttgart vs Köln

Goal! VfB Stuttgart 1, 1. FC Köln 0. Gil Dias (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

18 February 2023 14:39
1676730924

Stuttgart vs Köln

Foul by Gil Dias (VfB Stuttgart).

18 February 2023 14:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in