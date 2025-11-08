Is Sunderland vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Early title favourites Arsenal will hope to avoid becoming the latest to fall victim to this season’s surprise package as they face high-flying Sunderland in the Premier League.

The Gunners established a six-point lead at the top of the table after 10 games entering the weekend, boasting a close-to impenetrable defence that has seen them concede only three goals this term.

But while this might have appeared one of their more straightforward assignments at the beginning of the campaign, Sunderland pose one of the biggest threats to Arsenal’s win streak.

The Black Cats, who were favourites for relegation off the back of play-off glory in May, sit pretty in fourth and have already slain a London giant this season, beating Chelsea on their own turf in October.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Sunderland vs Arsenal?

Sunderland’s clash with Arsenal in the Premier League kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 8 November at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch the game on streaming platform Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Granit Xhaka will be set to face his former club as Black Cats skipper, who has been sensational since his summer move. In terms of injuries, defender Omar Alderete will be touch-and-go as he aims for a return from a concussion, while Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Habib Diarra remain out.

Arsenal will be without Viktor Gyokeres after the Swede suffered a cruel setback against Burnley, but Martin Zubimendi is expected to be fit to feature. Gabriel Martinelli, out with a muscle problem, joins the quartet of Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard on the sidelines, all of whom are recovering from knee injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Traore, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee; Isido.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard.