Sunderland spark mind games with Coventry in bid to stop long throws

Sunderland have begun the early mind games ahead of their Championship play-off match against Coventry tonight, with ground staff moving the advertising boards to combat the Sky Blues’ long throw-in tactics.

The two clubs meet for the second leg of their play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats leading 2-1 after goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda. The winner of the tie will face Sheffield United in the final.

And ahead of the game, Sunderland’s ground staff have implemented some changes to the pitch to combat Coventry’s long throws, which have been fruitful for the club throughout the season.

🚨 Sunderland have moved their pitchside LED boards in by two metres in a bid to stop Coventry’s long throws tonight.

⚽️ Defender Milan van Ewick launches his throws into the danger area so #SAFC ground staff spent yesterday applying some tactics of their own ahead of tonight’s… pic.twitter.com/SIy6zmLaIS — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) May 13, 2025

“Sunderland have moved their pitchside LED boards in by two metres in a bid to stop Coventry’s long throws tonight,” said Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie in a post on X.

“Defender Milan van Ewick launches his throws into the danger area so ground staff spent yesterday applying some tactics of their own ahead of tonight’s play-off second leg,” he added.

According to Downie, the Sky Blues “have scored most headers and most goals from crosses in the EFL this season”.

Coventry have two players in the league’s top scoring charts, with Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni – who scored the equaliser in the first leg – having scored 12 and 10 respectively.

And Frank Lampard’s side will need to overturn a one-goal deficit at the Stadium of Light if they are to progress, with the former Chelsea player and manager emphasising that anything is possible in a message to his squad ahead of the second leg.

The winner of the tie will face Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side in the final at Wembley on 24 May, after the Blades beat Bristol City 3-0 home and away to secure a dominant 6-0 aggregate win over the Robins.