Liveupdated1684005605

Sunderland vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 May 2023 16:30
Comments
Follow live updates from the Premier League
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684005547

Sunderland vs Luton Town

13 May 2023 20:19
1684002389

Sunderland vs Luton Town

Match ends, Sunderland 2, Luton Town 1.

13 May 2023 19:26
1684002381

Sunderland vs Luton Town

Second Half ends, Sunderland 2, Luton Town 1.

13 May 2023 19:26
1684002365

Sunderland vs Luton Town

13 May 2023 19:26
1684002362

Sunderland vs Luton Town

Attempt blocked. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

13 May 2023 19:26
1684002317

Sunderland vs Luton Town

Foul by Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland).

13 May 2023 19:25
1684002222

Sunderland vs Luton Town

Hand ball by Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland).

13 May 2023 19:23
1684002125

Sunderland vs Luton Town

Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

13 May 2023 19:22
1684002056

Sunderland vs Luton Town

Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 May 2023 19:20
1684002024

Sunderland vs Luton Town

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13 May 2023 19:20

