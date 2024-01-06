(Getty Images)

Sunderland are the hosts for this afternoon’s FA Cup third round clash as they welcome old enemies Newcastle United for the first Tyne-Wear derby in eight years.

This North East derby is an early kick off and one of the more alluring fixtures of the FA Cup weekend with both clubs on the ascendancy. Newcastle, though hit with injuries, are looking to secure European football this season while Sunderland sit sixth in the Championship.

As Eddie Howe and Michael Beale go head to head they will try to out think the other in what could potentially be a preview game for next year’s top flight. Sunderland have not faced Newcastle since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2016 though are well placed to challenge for promotion this year.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have not beaten Sunderland since 2011, and have lost six of their previous seven meetings against them between 2013 and 2016.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: