Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676128382

Sunderland vs Reading LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:00
Comments
A general view of The 1st Central County Ground
A general view of The 1st Central County Ground
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Reading in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128380

Sunderland vs Reading

Foul by Édouard Michut (Sunderland).

11 February 2023 15:13
1676128168

Sunderland vs Reading

11 February 2023 15:09
1676127835

Sunderland vs Reading

Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

11 February 2023 15:03
1676127779

Sunderland vs Reading

11 February 2023 15:02
1676127737

Sunderland vs Reading

11 February 2023 15:02
1676127726

Sunderland vs Reading

Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shane Long.

11 February 2023 15:02
1676127711

Sunderland vs Reading

First Half begins.

11 February 2023 15:01
1676127056

Sunderland vs Reading

11 February 2023 14:50
1676126780

Sunderland vs Reading

11 February 2023 14:46
1676126402

Sunderland vs Reading

11 February 2023 14:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in