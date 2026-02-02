Sunderland vs Burnley Prediction, Betting Tips & Odds

Sunderland vs Burnley tips:

After winning just one of their last seven Premier League games, Sunderland will be hoping they get back on track against second-bottom Burnley in the Monday night football (kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports).

The two sides came up from the Championship in the summer, the Clarets automatically, while Sunderland beat Sheffield United in the Play-Off final at Wembley, but they had very different seasons so far.

I think everyone expected Scott Parker’s side to be where they are, but they might have also expected the Black Cats to be down there with them.

But Regis Le Bris’ side got off to a flying start with just one defeat in their first six games, and ironically that came at Turf Moor when Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony were both on target in a 2-0 win.

Their wins so far this season have come against the likes of Brentford, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Newcastle, while they have also drawn with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Black Cats were as high as second in the table at one point, but after four draws, two defeats, and just one win since the derby win over Newcastle, the home side will be hoping they can add to their points tally on Monday.

Football betting sites think they can installing them as odds-on favourites on them securing their ninth league win of the season.

Sunderland vs Burnley betting: A stalemate on Wearside?

The Black Cats sit 11th in the table, at the time of writing, just four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea and with 18 more than their opponents, who have just 15 from their opening 23 league games.

Parker’s side are no pushover, though, despite not winning in the league since the end of October when they ran out 3-2 winners against the only team below them in the table, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They have drawn five of their last seven games, and their last three matches, against Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all ended all square.

Sunderland have drawn eight games so far this season, including four of their last seven, so maybe that option, at 11/4, is not a bad shout, but after losing 3-1 at West Ham last time out, they will be looking for a huge improvement.

Both sides have averaged just a goal a game so far this season, so I don’t think this one will be a classic, but Parker’s side have also conceded 44 and kept just one clean sheet in their last 15, so you never know.

Sunderland vs Burnley prediction 1: Score draw - 17/4 BetVictor

Sunderland vs Burnley prediction: Brobbey back in the goals

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey is in good form in front of goal, netting three in his last four league appearances, to take his tally for the season to five, since joining for £21.6m in September.

He still has quite a long way to repay that fee, but his equaliser in added time against Arsenal and winners against Palace and Bournemouth have made a lot of people very happy.

Betting sites are offering 7/4 on him scoring at any time but all of his goals so far have been the last goals of the games.

Sunderland vs Burnley prediction 2: Brian Brobbey to score last - 5/1 Bet365

Sunderland vs Burnley team news:

Sunderland vs Burnley predicted lineups:

Sunderland: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Hume, Sadiki, Le Fee, Mundle, Mayenda, Brobbey

Burnley: Dubravka, Humphreys, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Pires, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Walker, Anthony, Broja, Edwards

