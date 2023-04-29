Sunderland vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadium of Light
Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Watford in the Championship today.
English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.
Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.
Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.
It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Sunderland 0, Watford 1. Christian Kabasele (Watford) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Imrân Louza with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Trai Hume.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan Andrews.
Attempt missed. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Hamza Choudhury (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Sunderland. Dennis Cirkin tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
