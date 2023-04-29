Jump to content

Liveupdated1682778004

Sunderland vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadium of Light

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sunderland face Watford in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682777952

Sunderland vs Watford

29 April 2023 15:19
1682777909

Sunderland vs Watford

Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

29 April 2023 15:18
1682777811

Sunderland vs Watford

Goal! Sunderland 0, Watford 1. Christian Kabasele (Watford) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Imrân Louza with a cross following a corner.

29 April 2023 15:16
1682777781

Sunderland vs Watford

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Trai Hume.

29 April 2023 15:16
1682777605

Sunderland vs Watford

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan Andrews.

29 April 2023 15:13
1682777486

Sunderland vs Watford

Attempt missed. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

29 April 2023 15:11
1682777415

Sunderland vs Watford

Hamza Choudhury (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29 April 2023 15:10
1682777409

Sunderland vs Watford

Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

29 April 2023 15:10
1682777220

Sunderland vs Watford

Offside, Sunderland. Dennis Cirkin tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.

29 April 2023 15:07
1682777187

Sunderland vs Watford

Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 April 2023 15:06

