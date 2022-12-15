Uefa’s opposition to European Super League ‘compatible with EU competition law’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clubs still supporting the European Super League have been dealt a major blow after an advisor to Europe’s top court said that Fifa and Uefa’s power to block teams from joining breakaway leagues is compatible with EU competition law.

In a significant moment for the future of European football, Advocate General Athanasios Rantos told the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that he backed Uefa over their opposition to the Super League, after Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus brought forward a case accusing the governing body of running a “monopoly” over the sport.

The opinion comes as a major victory for Uefa ahead of the final ruling next year and, though the opinion is non-binding, it appears to end any hopes clubs pushing for a European Super League had of competing in a breakaway competition while still retaining their places in domestic leagues.

In a statement read out in the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Thursday morning, Rantos said: “The Fifa-Uefa rules under which any new competition is subject to prior approval are compatible with EU competition law.”

A further press release from the CJEU said: “While ESLC (European Super League Company) is free to set up its own independent football competition outside the Uefa and Fifa ecosystem, it cannot however, in parallel with the creation of such a competition, continue to participate in the football competitions organised by Fifa and Uefa without the prior authorisation of those federations."

Uefa said it “warmly welcomes” the opinion while the European Clubs Association also declared it a victory against the European Super League clubs.

A Uefa statement said: “Uefa welcomes today’s unequivocal opinion of Advocate General Rantos, which is an encouraging step towards preserving the existing dynamic and democratic governance structure of the European football pyramid.

“The opinion reinforces the central role of federations in protecting the sport, upholding fundamental principles of sporting merit and open access across our members, as well as uniting football with shared responsibility and solidarity.”

It added: “Football in Europe remains united and steadfastly opposed to the ESL, or any such breakaway proposals, which would threaten the entire European sports ecosystem.”

The European Super League collapsed in less than 48 hours last year after fierce backlash by fans, governments and players forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out of the breakaway competition.

