Sutton sign Donovan Wilson on permanent deal

Donovan Wilson has signed for Sutton following a three-month loan spell at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old signed on loan from Bath at the beginning of March and finished the campaign with seven goals in 16 appearances.

”Firstly I want to thank Jerry and Bath for getting me back enjoying my football again and playing week in, week out,” Wilson said.

“Also for their professionalism in everything that they do, and lastly for how they handled the situation with me going on loan.

“They’ve been great all the way through it and I appreciate it a lot. I’m absolutely buzzing to finally get it done and signed.”