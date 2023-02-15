Jump to content

Liveupdated1676490483

Swansea City vs Blackpool LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Sports Staff
Wednesday 15 February 2023 18:45
A general view of The Liberty Stadium
A general view of The Liberty Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Blackpool in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676490381

Swansea City vs Blackpool

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

15 February 2023 19:46
1676490379

Swansea City vs Blackpool

Attempt saved. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Fulton.

15 February 2023 19:46
1676490346

Swansea City vs Blackpool

15 February 2023 19:45
1676490327

Swansea City vs Blackpool

15 February 2023 19:45
1676490313

Swansea City vs Blackpool

Callum Connolly (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

15 February 2023 19:45
1676490281

Swansea City vs Blackpool

Hand ball by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

15 February 2023 19:44
1676490275

Swansea City vs Blackpool

15 February 2023 19:44
1676490272

Swansea City vs Blackpool

First Half begins.

15 February 2023 19:44
1676490266

Swansea City vs Blackpool

15 February 2023 19:44
1676489992

Swansea City vs Blackpool

15 February 2023 19:39

