Liveupdated1696445764

Swansea City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Swansea.com Stadium

Sports Staff
Wednesday 04 October 2023 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Swansea City face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696445692

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 October 2023 19:54
1696445603

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

4 October 2023 19:53
1696445596

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Attempt blocked. Harry Darling (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Patino with a cross.

4 October 2023 19:53
1696445565

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.

4 October 2023 19:52
1696445452

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Adam Forshaw (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 October 2023 19:50
1696445331

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Goal! Swansea City 1, Norwich City 0. Jamal Lowe (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Grimes.

4 October 2023 19:48
1696445182

Swansea City vs Norwich City

First Half begins.

4 October 2023 19:46
1696442054

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

4 October 2023 18:54
1696441510

Swansea City vs Norwich City

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

4 October 2023 18:45

