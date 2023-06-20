Swansea close in on new manager with Russell Martin set to leave

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swansea City are close to appointing Barnsley’s Michael Duff as new manager.

Although the Swans will have to activate a £500,000 release clause to secure the signing.

The move would likely see Duff replace Russell Martin, who has been strongly linked with a move away to Southampton.

Duff, 45, is seen as a highly progressive upcoming manager who the Welsh club feel completely fits their profile.

Duff took Barnsley to the brink of promotion last season, narrowly missing out after defeat to a much wealthier Sheffield Wednesday in the last minute of the League One play-off final at Wembley.

The move is seen as at an “advanced stage” with Swansea just needing to activate the release clause.