Swansea close in on new manager with Russell Martin set to leave
The Swans are searching for a new manager with Martin strongly linked to Southampton
Swansea City are close to appointing Barnsley’s Michael Duff as new manager.
Although the Swans will have to activate a £500,000 release clause to secure the signing.
The move would likely see Duff replace Russell Martin, who has been strongly linked with a move away to Southampton.
Duff, 45, is seen as a highly progressive upcoming manager who the Welsh club feel completely fits their profile.
Duff took Barnsley to the brink of promotion last season, narrowly missing out after defeat to a much wealthier Sheffield Wednesday in the last minute of the League One play-off final at Wembley.
The move is seen as at an “advanced stage” with Swansea just needing to activate the release clause.
