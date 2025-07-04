Sweden claim narrow victory over Denmark to open Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Filippa Angeldahl scored for Sweden in a third straight game as her second-half strike secured a 1-0 win over neighbours Denmark in the opening game of Group C at Euro 2025.

Real Madrid's Angeldahl, who scored in friendlies against Denmark and Norway last month, played a one-two with Kosovare Asllani as she entered the box from the right and netted a right-footed shot near the far post in the 55th minute after a tight first half.

"There's so much nerves when you start a tournament so it was a wonderful feeling to score that first goal," player of the match Angeldahl said. "It's really important to win the first match and give you a platform for the rest of the finals."

Denmark had fought hard to stay in the game as Sweden dominated possession, with Katrine Veje's tackle denying Stina Blackstenius in the 17th minute and keeper Maja Bay Ostergaard tipping over Angeldahl's free kick near the top corner just before the break.

Blackstenius almost scored Sweden's second goal shortly after the hour mark but her shot from close range was saved on the line by Frederikke Thogersen, leading to a groan from the more than 17,000 spectators in attendance.

Denmark, who had only 10 attempts in the game, almost half of Sweden's, came dramatically close to equalising in the 81st minute when Thogersen found Pernille Harder with a quick pass on the right, but the Danish captain's thundering drive hit the crossbar.

"It's hard that we didn't get a point from here today but we can take how we played today, how good we were, how good (we defended)... into the next game against Germany," Denmark defender Stine Ballisager said.

Denmark face eight-time champions Germany on Tuesday, while Sweden play Poland.

Reuters