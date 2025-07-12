Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If given the choice, who out of Sweden or Germany would England prefer to play should the holders make it past Wales and into the Euro 2025 quarter-finals on Sunday night? After a frenetic opening 10 minutes in Zurich, where Germany were able to carve Sweden apart at will, the answer appeared obvious. A little over 20 minutes later, as Sweden counter-attacked their way to triggering a capitulation in the Germany defence, that answer had completely flipped again.

So it will be Sweden next, back at Zurich’s Stadion Letzigrund, if England make it through Group D as runners-up; Germany if England beat Wales and France lose to the Netherlands to leave Sarina Wiegman’s side as group winners. If this all appears to be a little premature, with England evidently having plenty of work still to do against Wales in St Gallen, it is; but also, judging by the pivotal, chaotic first 30 minutes of Sweden’s 4-1 win over Germany here, both of these teams will be doing plenty of work themselves in order to sharpen up for the knockout stages.

Perhaps both Sweden and Germany came into this Group C decider a little too relaxed, safe in the knowledge that they were both already through on six points and Denmark and Poland were going home. Germany sliced Sweden open for the first time from kick-off, releasing Klara Buhl down the left in a move that would be repeated throughout that opening spell as if on loop. On the other side, Jule Brand asked a similar question to Johanna Andersson, dropping her shoulder and then opening her legs to dart in behind. Germany appeared to be taunting Sweden, prodding into their chests. Can you keep up with this? Do you want us to slow down?

open image in gallery Jule Brand and Klara Buhl looked to have the beating of Sweden in the opening spell ( Getty Images )

It could have been two or three by the time Brand, on seven minutes, slipped through the Sweden defence and finished under Jennifer Falk. It came from a well-timed burst from the stand-in right back Carlotta Wamser, an intelligent release out wide from Lea Schuller, and was rounded off thanks to the incisiveness of Brand.

In the early stages Germany did not allow Sweden to breathe but their adventurousness under Christian Wuck and commitment to sending players into attack was then used against them.

With both full-backs pushed forward into support of Buhl and Brand, Germany were left exposed when Janina Minge didn’t deal with the long pass forward and captain Kosovare Asllani could find the curved run of Stina Blackstenius. The striker had all the space and time she needed to finish past Ann-Katrin Berger, who did not move.

The abruptness of the equaliser appeared to stun Germany and it lifted Sweden. Nathalie Bjorn stepped forward from centre-back to win a strong challenge in midfield and found that the right back Smilla Holmberg could advance into the space vacated by Buhl and Sarai Linder.

Holmberg, the 18-year-old who was making just her fourth international appearance, continued her run as Buhl and Linder desperately attempted to recover. She persisted, and Linder’s challenge deflected off Holmberg and in.

open image in gallery Sweden celebrate Smilla Holmberg's second goal against Germany ( Getty Images )

Germany are a young team, missing some of the experienced leaders of the side that reached the Euros final three years ago, and they appeared to fall apart after going behind. They lost their confidence in possession and the goalkeeper Berger made a series of mistakes with the ball at her feet. It left Germany even more vulnerable and Sweden were able to take advantage.

But only just about. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd was presented with an open goal as Berger misplaced a pass but turned the shot down and Germany recovered. Then Rytting Kaneryd was released again and the winger looked to have dribbled down another dead-end. This time, though, she cut inside and found Blacksentius, with Wamser essentially ending any chance Germany had of mounting a comeback when she punched a goal-bound shot off the line.

open image in gallery Wamser was distraught after her red card ( Getty Images )

Wamser’s red card, which rules her out of the quarter-finals and means Germany need another right back following the loss of Giulia Gwinn to injury, was followed by Fridolina Rolfo sending Berger the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Germany attempted to shift formations at half time, bringing Buhl and Brand into wing-back roles, but they lacked the support that had Sweden pinned in from the start. Sweden had been on the ropes then, susceptible to pace and a little one-dimensional in midfield. But it was no contest after Germany were reduced to 10. Lina Hurtig added a fourth late on. And so the question remains after what was perhaps the most chaotic 30-minute spell of the Euros: who could England prefer to play? Either, probably.