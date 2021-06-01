Rene Gilmartin named assistant manager at Swindon

Rene Gilmartin has been appointed assistant manager at Swindon

Gilmartin and new Robins boss John McGreal worked with each other at Colchester with the former goalkeeper featuring 22 times for the club in the 2018/19 season.

McGreal told Swindon’s website: “I know what type of character he is. Very, very hard working, studious of the game and a thoroughly professional coach.

“I know all the attributes that he’ll bring as a coach and as a person. It’s the trust factor as well, I know he’s someone that will get the best out of the squad and the staff in and around him as well.”

Gilmartin, who is currently working as a goalkeeper coach for the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21 side, will join up with Swindon on his return from international duty.