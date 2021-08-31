Arsenal have completed the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna for a fee believed to be around £17 million (€20m).

The 22-year-old defender, who will wear No 18, has penned a long-term contract at the Emirates.

Tomiyasu, who was a target for Tottenham, featured for Bologna as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

The move has enabled the Gunners to allow Hector Bellerin to leave for Real Betis.

The 26-year-old’s Arsenal contract expires in 2023, but his decade-long stay at the Emirates has now come to an end.

Technical director Edu said: “We’re delighted to have signed Takehiro.

“We’ve been watching him for a while now and we’re pleased that we have reached an agreement with Bologna. He is an important addition to our squad.”

Mikel Arteta added: “Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level.

“He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball.

“He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.”

Two other Arsenal players departed on deadline day, with Mikel Arteta trimming the squad.

Forward Reiss Nelson moved to Feyenoord, while goalkeeper Alex Rúnarsson departed for Belgian club OH Leuven.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was retained though, despite his wishes to seek a new challenge, with the Gunners knocking back an offer from Everton for a loan, with an option to buy.

But after clear-the-air talks with Arteta, Maitland-Niles will stay at the club until at least January.