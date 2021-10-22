Tammy Abraham was among Roma players who had heated conversations with their fans after they lost 6-1 to Bodo/Glimt.

Supporters had travelled to the Norwegian club in hopes of seeing their club extend their winning run in the Europa Conference League but instead saw humiliation after manager Jose Mourinho got his tactics wrong.

Mourinho, who has never conceded six goals in a game before, made several changes to his squad which didn’t go to plan. The embarrassing score line led to fans voicing their grievances with players.

Lorenzo Pellegrini tried to give his shirt to supporters as an apology but they handed it right back to the midfielder, showing their disdain.

Roma’s boss, who was appointed this summer, has admitted his mistakes, saying: “I never disguised the fact we were a squad with real limitations. We have 13 players who represent one team, the others are on a different level.

“At least the positive thing from now on is that nobody will ask me why I always use the same players.

“Our main team is playing well and to have the right mentality. We will play with that mentality on Sunday. We had already said some things in private before the 6-1 defeat. This result won’t make me say that in public. I will continue to say it in private, without advertising our internal issues.”

Roma will look to bounce back from the result on Sunday in a Serie A match against Napoli. A win could see them move up to third in the league table.