Tammy Abraham completes £34m move from Chelsea to Roma

Tammy Abraham has completed a £34 million (€40m) move from Chelsea to Roma.

The England forward, who will link up with Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital, has penned a five-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 23-year-old will hope to revive his career in Rome after falling down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham, who will wear the No 9 shirt, spoke of his delight at securing the move and becoming Roma’s fourth summer signing under Mourinho.

“You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” said Abraham.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the No 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

The deal also provides Chelsea with the right to “a percentage of any future transfer fee”, should the striker move on.

Abraham leaves the Blues after coming through the academy, making his debut in 2016, before loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa.

Abraham departs Stamford Bridge with 30 goals in 82 appearances for the club, and was a member of the squad that won the Champions League and Super Cup.

“Despite still being very young, with a huge amount of potential to keep improving, Tammy has already played more than 200 games in his career and scored over 100 goals – and won a number of major trophies too,“ said Tiago Pinto, Roma’s general manager.

“Choosing to leave the Premier League, and the club he grew up at, demonstrates very clearly just how much he believes in this opportunity to develop his own game and show what he can do at Roma.

“Bringing in players that have such a hunger and desire to play for our club is hugely important in helping to build the identity and sense of belonging that is a fundamental part of our overall vision for this team.”