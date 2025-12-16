The Best Fifa Awards 2025 live: Fifa to crown top footballers of the year in ceremony today
Top players in line to receive awards at Fifa’s answer to prestigious Ballon d’Or
Fifa hosts its annual The Best Awards in Qatar today in a glitzy gala intended to rival France Football’s prestigious Ballon d’Or.
The likes of Ballon d’Or winners Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati, as well as Lamine Yamal, Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Mariona Caldentey are all possible winners of the men’s and women’s footballer of the year awards.
Additional awards will be handed out to the men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, and best goals of the year.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino - fresh from the World Cup draw ceremony in Washington and the handover of another award, the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize, to Donald Trump - will be in Qatar for the ceremony.
Best Fifa men's coach contenders
- Javier Aguirre (Mexico)
- Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
- Luis Enrique (PSG)
- Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich)
- Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)
- Roberto Martinez (Portugal)
- Arne Slot (Liverpool)
Best Fifa women's player contenders
- Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea / France)
- Nathalie Bjorn (Chelsea / Sweden)
- Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona / Spain)
- Lucy Bronze (Chelsea / England)
- Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal / Spain)
- Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current / Malawi)
- Kadidatou Diani (Lyon / France)
- Melchie Dumornay (Lyon / Haiti)
- Patri Guijarro (Barcelona / Spain)
- Lindsey Heaps (Lyon / USA)
- Lauren James (Chelsea / England)
- Chloe Kelly (Arsenal / England)
- Ewa Pajor (Barcelona / Poland)
- Claudia Pina (Barcelona / Spain)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona / Spain)
- Alessi Russo (Arsenal / England)
- Leah Williamson (Arsenal / England)
Best Fifa men's player contenders
- Ousmane Dembele (PSG / France)
- Achraf Hakimi (PSG / Morocco)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich / England)
- Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid / France)
- Nuno Mendes (PSG / Portugal)
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea / England)
- Pedri (Barcelona / Spain)
- Raphina (Barcelona / Brazil)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)
- Vitinha (PSG / Portugal)
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)
Fifa Best Awards
Performances between 11 August 2024 and 2 August 2025 have been taken into consideration so those players who excelled in the 2024-25 season, in tournaments such as the Champions League, domestic leagues, Women’s Euros and Club World Cup will be winning awards.
How does voting work?
The winners of each category are determined by an international jury, which features the current coaches and captains of all men’s national teams, a football journalist representing each nation with a team, and registered fans on Fifa’s website.
Each group selects their top three players, keepers and coaches, with each group having the same influence on the outcome - no group is weighted more heavily than the others.
Representatives of each national team can vote for players and coaches of the team they represent; journalists can vote for players, keepers and coaches from their country or those who play for clubs affiliated to their country. Registered fans can vote for anyone.
The top three nominees for each group earn five points, three points and one point respectively, with the winner accumulating the most points.
There is also a Fifa-appointed panel of experts who hold some sway, although who exactly sits on that panel won’t be revealed until after the results come out.
What awards will be handed out?
Men’s awards:
- Best Fifa men's player
- Best Fifa men's goalkeeper
- Best Fifa men's coach
- Fifa Puskas Award (best goal of the year)
- Fifa Fifpro men's World XI
Women’s awards:
- Best Fifa women's player
- Best Fifa women's goalkeeper
- Best Fifa women's coach
- Fifa Marta Award (best goal of the year)
- Fifa Fifpro women's World XI
There will also be two additional gongs handed out, the Fifa Fan award and Fifa fair play award.
When are the Fifa Best Awards?
The annual ceremony takes place tonight in Doha, Qatar, and will be streamed live from 5pm GMT on Fifa’s official website.
What are the Fifa Best Awards?
Once known as the Fifa World Player of the Year, Fifa switched to the current title for its awards ceremony in 2016.
It’s been going on for more than 30 years, intended to recognise the best players, coaches, and goals throughout the year.
It’s essentially Fifa’s in-house answer to the more prestigious and widely known Ballon d’Or.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the Fifa Best Awards.
Follow all the build-up to tonight’s ceremony in Qatar, live from 5pm, as well as results and reaction here.
