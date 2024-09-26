The New Saints to play Conference League home games in Shrewsbury

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The New Saints will play their home Uefa Conference League matches at the New Meadow, home of English League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Oswestry-based Saints take on Djurgarden, Astana and Panathinaikos at home, with trips to Fiorentina, Shamrock Rovers and Celje.

TNS became the first club from the Cymru Premier to qualify for the group phase of a European competition.

Yet their own home, the Hall stadium only meets Uefa regulations for hosting qualifying games, not matches in the main draw.

“We’d like to thank Shrewsbury Town for allowing us to host these historic matches at the Croud Meadow," said The New Saints chairman Mike Harris.

The New Saints players celebrate victory in the Conference League play-off round against Panevezys ( Nigel French/PA Wire )

“We are hopeful the community will come out in full force to support The New Saints as we face some of the continent’s biggest clubs.

“Being so close to our Park Hall home will mean that supporters from Oswestry, mid Wales, and north Wales can travel to cheer on the team.”

The New Saints played a Uefa Cup qualifying game against Manchester City in 2003 at what was then named the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, yet a return to the Principality Stadium or Cardiff City Stadium has been ruled out.

"Places like Cardiff are three hours away from where we are, so our fans and stakeholders can’t really get there," Harris said. “It’s got to be somewhere more local.

"Wrexham and Shrewsbury would be most ideal for us, but I’m not sure the Racecourse is available, so it’s our priority to get the games in a stadium that can cater for the games, but also giving the people around us a chance to go and watch.”

The New Saints' Leo Smith and Sion Bradley celebrate victory ( Nigel French/PA Wire )

Their first home match at Croud Meadow takes place on 24 October when Kazakh side Astana visit TNS, with the campaign beginning in Florence against Fiorentina on 3 October.

Liam Dooley, Shrewsbury Town chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome The New Saints to the Croud Meadow. A lot of work has been completed behind the scenes on this by both clubs working together and we are really happy to get this over the line.

“It gives us the chance to showcase our stadium around Europe, as well as providing additional revenue for the club, and supporting TNS on their journey.”