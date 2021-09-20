Liverpool midfielder Thiago will miss the club’s Carabao Cup tie against Norwich and the Premier League trip to Brentford this week due to a calf injury.

The Spaniard picked up the injury in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday and was substituted in the 62nd minute.

Liverpool will also be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the second successive match due to a non-Covid illness.

Roberto Firmino is set to return to training this week but Tuesday’s match at Carrow Road has also come too soon for the Brazilian, who suffered a hamstring injury before the international break.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders also confirmed that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and midfielder Curtis Jones will start against Norwich on Tuesday.

In confirming Thiago’s injury, Lijnders said: “Thiago, how the gaffer said after the game, it was a calf injury. I can’t say now how long it will take, but definitely not tomorrow and not at the weekend.

“Let’s get the scan results back and we have a proper diagnosis. A shame as well because he was taking the [Palace] game by the hand, he was a proper playmaker in my opinion. A shame that we miss him.”