Thiago forced off for Liverpool to spark fears for Champions League final
The Spanish playmaker missed the League Cup final through injury earlier this season
Liverpool’s final-day bid for the Premier League title was hit by Thiago Alcantara leaving the pitch apparently injured right on the stroke of half time - leading to fears for the Anfield club he will miss the Champions League final.
The Reds face Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday 28 May, leaving little time for any recovery for a player who has proven critical to the team’s imperious form over the second half of the season.
Thiago was involved in his team’s first-half equaliser against Wolves as a back-heeled flick put through Sadio Mane to cancel out Pedro Neto’s opener.
But just a few moments before the break, an attempted switch of play saw the No6 overhit his pass and appear to pull up, following which he walked off the pitch unaided.
That appeared to confuse the Liverpool bench staff initially, with both physio Chris Morgan and manager Jurgen Klopp asking Thiago if he was going back on or needed treatment - but he failed to reappear for the second half and was replaced by James Milner at the restart. Subsequent reports soon into the second half suggested it was a hamstring issue he had suffered.
Thiago played in the FA Cup final two weeks ago for the Reds, but missed the League Cup earlier this term after pulling up injured in the warm-up.
He also missed a huge chunk of last year through a knee injury, sustained after a red-card challenge by Richarlison during the Merseyside derby.
Liverpool need to beat Wolves and hope Man City fail to beat Aston Villa to win the Premier League title on the final day, before they then turn their attention to trying to win a seventh European Cup in Paris next weekend.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies