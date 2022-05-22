Liverpool face an anxious wait to see if Thiago Alcantara will be fit for the Champions League final after he came off injured in their 3-1 win over Wolves, while Divock Origi has been ruled out.

Jurgen Klopp said the early prognosis was “not good” for Thiago while Origi, who scored in their 2019 final win over Tottenham and who is leaving in the summer, will not recover in time.

The Spain international, who was hurt in the first half and replaced at the interval, was hobbling around the dugout in the second half, though Klopp took solace that he was able to join the other players and their families on the pitch afterwards.

Liverpool already face one injury doubt in midfield for the clash with Real Madrid, with Fabinho out since their win over Aston Villa, though expected to return in time.

Klopp’s verdict on Thiago was: “Not good but I cannot say more. He was outside with the families and had his little girl on his shoulders, so he could walk so that’s obviously a good sign. All the rest we will see from tomorrow.”

Asked about what the injury is, Klopp added: “The lower part of the body. I know it but I don’t want to talk now about it, actually. We will see. Give us a chance. It makes the news not better or worse. We want to wait until we know more about it and then you will get the information as well.

“Div is definitely out for the final because he had an injury in the last second of the session yesterday, he had a muscle injury. Five days will not be enough for him. Apart from that, hopefully Thiago will have a chance.”

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title, with Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa meaning they came second, and Klopp praised his players.

“The boys played an incredible season,” he added. “The season was so close, so tight. Ninety-two points is crazy with all the games we played. Congratulations to Pep Guardiola. We were close but not close enough.”

Klopp believes that missing out on the Premier League gives Liverpool added motivation to win the Champions League.

He explained: “We have five days to prepare the final. We face an incredible experienced team. Losing the league today increases the desire to put it right.”