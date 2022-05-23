Thiago Silva keen to sign on for fourth season at Chelsea

Thiago Silva has suggested that he would be keen on remaining a Chelsea player beyond next season.

The Brazilian defender extended his contract at the club during last season, ensuring that he will remain part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2022-23 season, which will be his third in a Chelsea shirt.

The 37-year-old has previously indicated a desire to play beyond the age of 40.

Explaining that he “feels at home” at Stamford Bridge, Silva revealed that supporters should not rule out him again extending his contract and staying for a fourth year at the London club.

“It’s strange. You come for one season and you don’t know what’s going to happen because people look at you and maybe have a few doubts because of your age,” Silva said in Chelsea’s matchday programme for the win over Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

“I was happy to accept for a second season and now a third - and who knows, maybe even a fourth after that!

“I’m happy here, my family is happy and that helps a lot because when I go outside of the pitch, it can only go well as well. I feel good in London. I feel at home.

“Even when I first came to London, I feel at home inside the stadium, I felt the love from the fans on social media and that goes a long way. We play well when we feel at home.”

Silva has cited the example of Paolo Maldini, briefly a teammate of the Brazilian’s at AC Milan, as an example of a defender operating at a high level into their 40s.

The centre-half won Serie A during his time with Milan, before securing seven Ligue 1 titles as a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Chelsea finished some way behind Manchester City and Liverpool after fading out of the title race, but Silva is hopeful that Tuchel’s side can close the gap and challenge for the Premier League.

“Honestly, the Premier League,” Silva said of what he hopes to achieve next season. “It’s a dream, something that I crave.

“All the national leagues I’ve played in before I’ve won, and the Premier League is no different in my eyes - it is something I really want to win.

“We won the Champions League last season and now I have the Premier League in my mind. It’s not to discard any other competition but the Premier League is the one I really want to win.”