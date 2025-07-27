Thomas Frank plays down injury concerns over Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank played down injury concerns over Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie weeks out from the Super Cup against Paris St Germain on August 13.

Left-back Udogie and England forward Solanke were set to feature in Spurs’ friendly at Luton, but were pulled out as a precaution hours after Wycombe had earned a 2-2 draw with the Europa League winners.

Solanke was absent from the 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road due to a minor ankle injury and Udogie was withdrawn before kick-off. However, the duo are expected to join the squad on Sunday’s flight to Hong Kong for Tottenham’s week-long pre-season tour of Asia.

“Dom has a minor ankle issue, nothing we’re worried about, just a precaution,” Frank said, “Destiny felt something in the warm up, so, again, just a precaution. We just want to be on top of that.”

Frank used two completely different starting line-ups for the friendly fixtures, with captain Son Heung-min involved in the 2-2 draw with Wycombe at the club’s training ground, but not with the squad for the stalemate at Luton.

Son, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract, has attracted interest from MLS club Los Angeles FC this week, but Tottenham are yet to receive a bid for the South Korean attacker, the PA news agency understands.

Two goals from Pape Sarr earned Spurs a draw with Wycombe – after Rodrigo Bentancur was forced to pull out before kick-off due to illness.

A different line-up was fielded at Luton where Tottenham’s summer recruit Mohammed Kudus had an early shot cleared off the line before the hosts threatened in the second half, but Nahki Wells had a back-post volley saved by Antonin Kinsky and lifted another effort over to ensure it finished goalless in front of 10,071 spectators.

Frank added: “I would say the big takeaway on the positive side is that we got more or less 75 minutes into most of the players – that was the reason why we played two mixed teams and subbed on all the youngsters.

“So, the physical, minute-wise – box ticked. I’m happy with that.”