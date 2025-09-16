Thomas Partey ‘ready’ to play against Tottenham on eve of court hearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Partey could play against Tottenham in the Champions League tonight despite the former Arsenal midfielder being due to be in court on Wednesday on rape and sexual assault charges.

The extraordinary scenario comes as Spanish club Villarreal, who Partey joined in the summer, arrive in north London ahead of the opening night of the Champions League.

Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5 where he was charged with five counts of rape against two women as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman. The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he played for Arsenal.

open image in gallery Partey appeared in court last month and was granted conditional bail ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Ghana international is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday. His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he "denies all the charges against him" and added that he welcomes "the opportunity to finally clear his name."

Partey was not asked to enter any pleas when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in August and was subsequently granted conditional bail. He signed for Villarreal two days later.

The Spanish team were then drawn to face Tottenham in their opening match of the Champions League and Villarreal’s manager Marcelino insisted that Partey will be ready to face Arsenal’s north London rivals.

"I am totally convinced that he is mentally prepared and technically prepared to play tomorrow night," Marcelino said. "For sure he will be ready. We are very happy Thomas is with us for his football capacity, football ability and his presence as a human.

"He is a great player with a lot of experience. He has played for a lot of top clubs. We know he has a great level. I think he will get back to a top level. I am very happy he is with us in the team."

open image in gallery Partey is in Villarreal’s squad to face Tottenham on Tuesday night ( Getty Images )

Pressed further on if he had spoken to Partey about the level of hostility he might expect on Tuesday night, Marcelino snapped: "We're interpreting stuff about and talking about a player that could be totally innocent.

"We're playing a game of football tomorrow where the important thing is football. This is where football was invented after all. Do you understand me? Thank you."

Marcelino had already declined to reveal if Partey would be part of the squad, but pressed again at the end of an intense media session in London, the Villarreal boss bemoaned the discourse around the 32-year-old.

"He is with the group, he is available and tomorrow if nothing happens to a player in terms of fitness, he will be with all of us," Marcelino added. “We are talking more about Thomas than the game."

Includes reporting from PA