Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to give assurances on two specific signings before committing to a new contract.

The 50-year-old has been in a series of meetings about a new deal all week, as the German club’s long wait to decide on next season’s manager looks set to end with the current manager just continuing.

It was Tuchel’s decision to leave that prompted the search, only for Bayern to struggle with a series of appointments. Tuchel has told the club he wants the hierarchy to sign the players he has long requested.

Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to meet certain conditions before he signs a new contract ( Getty Images )

One was a position he wanted filled right from the start of this season, which is a number-six. A move for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha collapsed in the last minutes of the summer window, and Tuchel believes that was actually a key moment in Bayern’s season.

While he is insistent the club make a move there, another role that he feels has gradually grown in importance has been over a playmaker. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is one of the stars he wants, as reported by the Independent on Tuesday.

The importance may even escalate as Jamal Musiala considers the direction of his own career, amid interest from Manchester City. Tuchel is now closer to a contract with Bayern but these two signings are seen as deal-breakers.

Bayern want to evolve the personality of their squad while bringing extra depth up front, making Fernandes an obvious option. At 29, the playmaker wants to win major trophies in the prime of his career, despite being one of United’s successful signings over the last 11 years.

However Bayern have a big budget for this summer, and a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United have expressed frustration at how this is a buyer’s market, with financial regulations meaning everyone has to sell first in order for the window to open up.